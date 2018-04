Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb in a village near al-Bab struck Syrian rebels fighting the Daesh, killing at least 60 people and wounding dozens more.

Report informs citing the Daily Sabah, car bomb targeted a security building for the Free Syrian Army, an association of rebel groups fighting the Daesh.

42 injured Syrians are being treated at a hospital across the border in the Turkish town of Kilis.