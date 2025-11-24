Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Costa: United, coordinated EU stance key for successful Ukraine peace talks

    24 November, 2025
    15:21
    Costa: United, coordinated EU stance key for successful Ukraine peace talks

    A united and coordinated EU position is key in ensuring a good outcome of peace negotiations - for Ukraine and for Europe, President of the European Council António Costa said, Report informs.

    "Spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of this morning's informal EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine peace efforts, to get his assessment of the situation. A united and coordinated EU position is key in ensuring a good outcome of peace negotiations - for Ukraine and for Europe," Costa wrote on X.

    Koşta: Aİ-nin vahid mövqeyi Ukrayna və Avropa üçün uğurlu sülh danışıqlarının açarıdır
    Кошта: Единая позиция ЕС — ключ к успешным мирным переговорам для Украины и Европы

