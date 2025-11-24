Costa: United, coordinated EU stance key for successful Ukraine peace talks
Other countries
- 24 November, 2025
- 15:21
A united and coordinated EU position is key in ensuring a good outcome of peace negotiations - for Ukraine and for Europe, President of the European Council António Costa said, Report informs.
"Spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of this morning's informal EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine peace efforts, to get his assessment of the situation. A united and coordinated EU position is key in ensuring a good outcome of peace negotiations - for Ukraine and for Europe," Costa wrote on X.
