Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ One of Eta’s most notorious militants is to be extradited back to Spain from the UK – after spending the last three years in Britain denying claims that he has rejoined the Basque separatist group.

Report informs citing the TASS, Troitiño was convicted of 22 murders and in 1987 was sentenced to a total of 2,746 years in prison.

But he was mistakenly freed in 2011, when a Spanish judge incorrectly interpreted a law that meant that multiple sentences would be served concurrently, rather than consecutively, as had been intended when he first went to prison. Troitiño had only spent 24 years behind bars, and fled Spain for the UK before an arrest warrant was issued for his rearrest. Nevertheless, by that time Troitiño had already left for London, where he used fake documents.