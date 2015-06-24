Construction of main stadium for Tokyo 2020 will cost 2 billion USD

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the main Olympic stadium in Tokyo, which in 2020 should take the opening and closing ceremonies of the Summer Games, will cost 2.03 billion US dollars, which is almost twice as much as previously planned.

Report informs citing the Tass, the developer explains this by increase in wages and prices for building materials.

Construction of the stadium is expected to begin in October and be completed by 2019, when Japan will take the Rugby World Cup.

Stadium, designed by world-renowned British architect of Iraqi origin Zaha Hadid. Despite the fact that her project was criticized because of the high cost of works and repeatedly underwent significant changes, it was decided to partially return to it. Number of seats will be reduced from 80 thousand to 65 thousand.