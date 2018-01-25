Congressman and mayor injured in Philippines explosion

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two law enforcement officials have died from their injuries in hospital after grenade explosion in Abra province, Philippines.

As a result of incident congressman and mayor of La Paz town sustained injury, Report informs referring Russian media.

The explosion occurred during the firework show, attended by town mayor and representative of Abra province representative Joseph Bernos and his wife.

Several more people including police officers remain in hospitals. Congressman and his spouse sustained minor injuries. After the explosion the police arrested one person.