Colorado lightning kills 1, injures 3 near trailhead

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The lightning killed one, injured three near a popular trailhead west of Buena Vista.

Report informs citing foreign media, authorities say a 31-year-old woman died after she and three other hikers were struck by lightning.

According to the police information, emergency crews were called to the Denny Creek trailhead Friday afternoon. The coroner's office confirmed the death Friday night.

One of the hikers was flown by helicopter to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other two suffered minor injuries and were able to get off the mountain on their own.

Authorities haven't released the names of any of the victims.

Bos estimated the hikers were at an elevation of about 12,500 feet when they were struck. The trailhead is a popular gateway to Mount Yale, Hartenstein Lake and Browns Pass.