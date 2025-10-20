Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug trafficking

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has recalled the country's ambassador to the United States for consultations.

Report informs via Reuters that the decision was made following statements by US President Donald Trump about raising tariffs on Colombia and halting all payments amid a dispute triggered by US military strikes on vessels allegedly carrying narcotics.

"The Ambassador of Colombia to the United States, Daniel García-Peña, has been recalled for consultations by President Gustavo Petro and is currently in Bogotá," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also added that "the government will announce further decisions in the coming hours."

On Sunday, Trump also called Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "leader of the illegal drug trade." Petro's government described the accusation as offensive.