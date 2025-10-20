Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug trafficking

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 17:06
    Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug trafficking

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro has recalled the country's ambassador to the United States for consultations.

    Report informs via Reuters that the decision was made following statements by US President Donald Trump about raising tariffs on Colombia and halting all payments amid a dispute triggered by US military strikes on vessels allegedly carrying narcotics.

    "The Ambassador of Colombia to the United States, Daniel García-Peña, has been recalled for consultations by President Gustavo Petro and is currently in Bogotá," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry also added that "the government will announce further decisions in the coming hours."

    On Sunday, Trump also called Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "leader of the illegal drug trade." Petro's government described the accusation as offensive.

    Columbia Ambassador MFA United States Donald Trump drug trafficking
    Kolumbiya ABŞ-dəki səfirini geri çağırır
    Колумбия отзывает посла из США из-за заявлений Трампа о наркоторговле

    Latest News

    17:54

    Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patients

    Health
    17:45

    Massive fire at Bangladesh's main international airport could cost country $1B

    Other countries
    17:44

    Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts amputee football team for dinner

    Other
    17:34

    Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover

    Business
    17:16

    Agency chief: Social protection issues to be addressed at international conference in Baku

    Social security
    17:06

    Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug trafficking

    Other countries
    17:06

    Speaker: Armenia planted landmines across occupied Azerbaijani territories

    Foreign policy
    16:51

    Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys says

    Other countries
    16:37

    Ukrainian FM supports EU gas funding tools, eyes alternative routes

    Other countries
    All News Feed