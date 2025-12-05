Four people killed in residential building fire in Baku

Four people have died in a fire at a residential building in the Lokbatan settlement of Baku"s Garadagh district, Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Emergency Situations has confirmed.

According to Report, officials said the ministry"s 112 hotline received reports of a blaze at a flat in the "Gobu Park-1" housing complex early on Friday. Fire crews and a special rescue unit were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames in a seventh-floor flat of a nine-storey building, preventing the blaze from spreading to neighbouring apartments. According to the ministry, the fire destroyed combustible structures in the kitchen and corridor of the two-room flat, burning an area of 13 sq m in total.

Despite the rapid response, four people were found dead inside the apartment. Residents of the building were evacuated as a precaution.

Specialists from the Prosecutor General"s Office, along with emergency services personnel, are examining the scene and carrying out procedural steps. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire, with forensic examinations already launched.