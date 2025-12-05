OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace in South Caucasus may become model for resolving protracted conflicts

At the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Austria, special attention was paid to the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the ongoing peace process between the parties, Report informs.

During their speeches during the second part of the Council's plenary session on December 4, the foreign ministers gave a positive assessment of the changes in the region in the post-conflict period.

Although the meeting is taking place during the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, many speakers said the current state of affairs is not conducive to a celebratory mood. However, the peace process in the South Caucasus is certainly one of a series of important positive developments.

Political will and strong leadership can lead to positive results on the path to peace, said Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence of Ireland, speaking about the peace process in the South Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Our own history of peacebuilding in Ireland has taught us that peace is a process, that lasting peace requires accountability and a comprehensive approach," he added, expressing confidence in the positive outcome of peaceful development in the South Caucasus.

There is great hope that the recent agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the ongoing work to reach an agreement will lead to peace and stability in the region, Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir stated in her address.

"Despite the challenges facing our [OSCE] region, we must also celebrate important achievements and successes. We hope that the peace agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan will lead to peace and stability in the region," she said.

According to Portugal's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ines Domingos, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached agreements on August 8 that will end decades of hostility and could serve as a model for other long-standing conflicts.

"This agreement makes a significant contribution to stability in the OSCE region and opens new opportunities for peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. We sincerely hope that it will serve as an inspiration for the resolution of other protracted conflicts and tensions," the Portuguese representative noted. According to her, the Helsinki principles, sovereign equality, peaceful settlement of disputes, democracy, freedom, respect for human rights, and the rule of law are more relevant today than ever.

The head of the Spanish delegation, Diego Martinez Belio, Secretary of State for International Affairs, echoed this sentiment: "We particularly welcome the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. And I would like to note that this should serve to revive the Helsinki process."

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis called the situation in the region a model for conflict resolution.

According to Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Giorgio Silli, Rome welcomes the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and "remains committed to promoting a new stage of peace and development in the South Caucasus."

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu called the agreements reached in Washington between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the ongoing peace process historic.

"We hope that the final agreement will be signed and ratified as soon as possible and that the region will become a space of peace and cooperation for the benefit of all people living there," she said.

Toiu also expressed her readiness to support this process and contribute to its strengthening, thanks to the good relations she has established with the parties.

The historic agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the ongoing joint efforts toward a peaceful resolution confirm that peaceful resolutions to conflicts are indeed possible, said Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.

"The region deserves peace, stability, and prosperity," he added.