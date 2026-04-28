Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    CNN: US, Iran discussing return to pre-conflict status quo

    Other countries
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 09:18
    CNN: US, Iran discussing return to pre-conflict status quo

    The first stage of a potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States could involve both sides returning to the status quo before the conflict began, CNN noted, Report informs.

    According to the TV channel, although the second round of talks has not yet taken place, the two sides "are not as far apart as they seem."

    CNN's sources said that intense diplomacy efforts continue behind the scenes. They are currently focused on a staged settlement process. The first stage could potentially involve restoring free transit through the Strait of Hormuz and a return to pre-conflict positions. The issue of Iran's nuclear program would be discussed at a later stage.

    Mediators are putting pressure on both sides to reach an agreement, and the next few days could be crucial for the negotiation process, CNN noted.

    On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.

    Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks United States Iran
    CNN: ABŞ və İran münaqişədən əvvəlki status-kvoya qayıtmağı müzakirə edir
    CNN: США и Иран обсуждают возвращение к статус-кво до конфликта

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