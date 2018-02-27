Clashes near Verkhovna Rada building in Ukraine: wounded reported

© РБК-Украина

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Eight law enforcers were injured, nine protesters were detained as a result of clashes near the building of the Verkhovna Rada on February 27.

Report informs citing the TASS, Verkhovna Rada deputy from the People’s Front Party faction Andrey Krishchenko said.

The protesters at the parliament building threw stones, tires and Molotov cocktails at law enforcers guarding the parliament. "One of the hospitalized had fracture of clavicle, the others also receive medical care," said Krishchenko.

According to him, the situation has now calmed down.