    China denounces US decision to impose tariffs over Iran ties

    Other countries
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 11:05
    China denounces US decision to impose tariffs over Iran ties

    China has denounced the United States' decision to impose 25% tariffs on all countries cooperating with Iran, Report informs.

    President Donald Trump said countries doing business with Iran will be subject to a 25% tariff on trade with the US, a move that could hit major economies such as China, Russia and India, according to FT.

    "China's position against the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs is consistent and clear. Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems. Protectionism harms the interests of all parties, Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, wrote on X.

    He stressed that "China firmly opposes any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."

