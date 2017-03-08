China calls on North Korea to suspend missile and nuclear tests

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has proposed that North Korea suspend its tests of missile and nuclear technology to "defuse a looming crisis", Report informs referring to BBC.

Official Beijing believes that in exchange, the US and South Korea could halt annual joint military drills, which consistently infuriate the North.

According to minister, the Korean peninsula was like "two accelerating trains, coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way.

"Are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision?" he asked. According to Wang Yi, a mutual halt of military operations would be the first step towards easing tensions and reopening negotiations.

The appeal comes after North Korea test-launched four missiles on Monday, calling it repetition of strike on US military bases in Japan. Missle launch broke international condemnation. US and Japan called to convene UN Security Council.