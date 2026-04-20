Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    CENTCOM reveals details of Iranian vessel hijacking in Gulf of Oman

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 09:38
    CENTCOM reveals details of Iranian vessel hijacking in Gulf of Oman

    Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots en route to Bandar Abbas, Iran, the CENCOM said on X, Report informs.

    "American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the US blockade. After Touska's crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer's 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska's engine room. US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in US custody," reads the statement by the CENCOM.

    President Donald Trump said the US forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of Iranian ports began last week.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    ABŞ Ordusu Oman körfəzində İran gəmisinin saxlanılmasının təfərrüatını açıqlayıb
    CENTCOM раскрыл детали захвата иранского судна в Оманском заливе

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