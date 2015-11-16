Cameron: UK needs to join air strikes against ISIS

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The British Prime Minister David Cameron said that, the UK needs to join air strikes in Syria against the IS, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The prime minister went on to add that he will submit this question to the MPs of the country.

David Cameron told the BBC radio station he will initiate a question regarding bombings of Syria by the UK forces.

He said that, the IS doesn’t recognize the borders of Iraq and Syria, and therefore, the UK shouldn’t do, either.