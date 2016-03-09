Bus carrying schoolchildren overturned in Czech Republic, 40 injured

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bus carrying schoolchildren overturned in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, 36 children and four adults accompanying them were injured.

The accident occurred 50 km north-west of Prague on the icy road.

"As a result of the accident 36 children and 4 adults had injuries of varying severity. All of them are taken to hospitals nearby towns " Ústí Prokop from ambulance service of Volenik Region told local TV.

Cause of the accident, according to TV reports, could be a high-speed of bus in bad weather conditions.

Meteorologists warn drivers in advance of the need for increased attention on the road in conditions of ice and snow.