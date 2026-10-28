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    Senegal attaches great importance to anti-corruption co-op, OFNAC chairman says

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 15:55
    Senegal attaches great importance to anti-corruption co-op, OFNAC chairman says

    Senegal attaches great importance to international cooperation and the exchange of experience in combating corruption, including with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the National Office for the Fight against Corruption (OFNAC), Moustapha Ka, told journalists at the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the fight against corruption became one of the priorities of the Senegalese authorities following political changes in 2024.

    "The new authorities have made the fight against corruption a priority. Our task is to create an appropriate legal framework that meets international standards, as well as strong and effective institutions," he noted.

    Ka said that the legislation regulating the activities of the anti-corruption body was reformed in Senegal in 2025.

    "Now the members of our agency are appointed on a competitive basis. We receive asset declarations from civil servants, conduct investigations into facts of corruption, and forward the relevant cases to the competent judicial authorities," he emphasized.

    According to the OFNAC chairman, the country also has a mechanism for reporting corruption offenses, allowing citizens to report such cases to the competent authorities.

    Ka also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for organizing the meeting.

    He also noted that he liked Baku: "Baku is a very modern city that, at the same time, has preserved its historical monuments, history, and culture. We were pleasantly surprised by the cultural wealth of the Azerbaijani people and especially their hospitality."

    Fight against corruption Azerbaijan-Senegal relations Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
    Seneqal korrupsiya ilə mübarizədə Azərbaycanla təcrübə mübadiləsində maraqlıdır
    Сенегал заинтересован в обмене опытом с Азербайджаном в борьбе с коррупцией
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