Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ UK has ended a 13-year combat operation in Afghanistan as part of a contingent under NATO command.

Report informs citing Euronews, due to this, troops lowered the flags of Great Britain, the USA and NATO at Camp Bastion in the Southern Helmand province. American troops and units of other allies also leave the military facility.

Camp Bastion, the last UK base in Afghanistan has been handed over to the control of Afghan security forces.

During 13-year operations in Afghanistan, 453 citizens of Great Britain were killed, more than a thousand injured.