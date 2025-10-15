Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:36
    British jets to keep flying over Poland until year-end, British minister says

    Britain's Defence Secretary John Healy said on Wednesday his country's jets will keep flying over Poland until the end of this year as British commitment to Eastern sentry mission is extended, Report informs via Reuters.

    "We are also ramping up our drone production for Ukraine," he told reporters before attending a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

    Британия продлевает полеты своих самолетов над Польшей до конца года

