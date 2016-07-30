Brazil's ex-president faces trial linked to Petrobras scandal

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is to go on trial for obstruction of justice in a case related to the scandal at state oil firm Petrobras, court documents show, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The multi-billion-dollar affair has already seen dozens of politicians and officials arrested.

Lula, with five others, is accused of hampering Operation Car Wash, the investigation into the scandal.

Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2011, has denied any wrongdoing. The date for the trial has not yet been set.

Those also charged on Friday include former senator Delcidio Amaral and investment banker Andre Esteves. They have been accused of trying to prevent former Petrobras director Nestor Cervero from testifying in a plea bargain deal.

Cervero was jailed for being the mastermind of the Petrobras scandal. It is understood that the accusation against Lula is a result of a plea bargain testimony by Mr Amaral.