Boko Haram suspected in suicide bomb at Nigeria school, 48 dead

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide bomber-- dressed in a school uniform and apparently carrying explosives in a student rusksack-- killed at least 48 people at a boys high school in northeastern Nigeria Monday.

The militant group Boko Haram is believed to have carried out the attack, reports Report citing BBC News.

The terror group—whose name roughly translates to "Western education is forbidden"-- has regularly targeted schools during a deadly five-year insurgency aimed at establishing an Islamic state. The extremists have initiated violent attacks to prevent children from going to school, believing girls should not attend school and boys should only receive an Islamic education.

Survivors of Monday’s bombing said the explosives detonated during the weekly assembly at the Government Technical Science College in Potiskum, capital of the Yobe state. An estimated 2,000 students had gathered in the school's hall at the time of the blast.

Hospital workers say at least 79 victims are being treated and amputations are likely. A morgue worker told the Associated Press at least 48 people—ranging in age from 11 to 20 years old-- had died. The hospital was so overcrowded that some patients were squashed two to a bed. A resident told the BBC there were parents wailing at the sight of their children's bodies at the hospital.

Soldiers rushed to the grisly scene, but were chased away by people throwing stones, angry at the military's inability to halt a 5-year-old Islamic insurgency that has killed thousands and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes. The region has been in the grip of fighting between government forces and Boko Haram.

The federal government of President Goodluck Jonathan, who is running for re-election in February, also had promised more security for schools in the northeast.

Many Nigerians are angry that Boko Haram has increased attacks and bombings since Oct. 17, when the government claimed to have brokered a cease-fire. Boko Haram leader Shekau has denied negotiating a truce.