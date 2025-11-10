Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 10:18
    Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing

    A boat carrying members of the Rohingya community from Myanmar has sunk near the Thai-Malaysian border, with hundreds missing, seven dead and 13 rescued, the Malaysian maritime agency said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Rescuers were combing an area of 170 square nautical miles near Langkawi island on Saturday after a boat with 300 people on board left Myanmar's Rakhine state three days earlier, said the maritime agency head for the area Romli Mustafa. Images from the agency showed one survivor covered with a sheet and another on a stretcher.

    Myanmar's impoverished Rakhine state has suffered years of conflict, hunger and ethnic violence mostly targeting the Rohingya Muslim minority community.

    Driven out of Rakhine state following a brutal 2017 military crackdown, some 1.3 million Rohingya live as refugees in densely-packed camps in neighbouring Bangladesh.

    Thailand Malaysia migrants
    Hind okeanında yüzlərlə miqrant itkin düşüb
    В Индийском океане пропали без вести сотни мигрантов

