Blast near Cairo state security building wounds 20

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 people were wounded early on Thursday in a car bombing near a state security building and courthouse in a Cairo suburb, security sources said, Report informs citing foreign media.

The sources, who inspected the site of the blast in Shubra al-Khaima, said there was a burned-out vehicle and crater.

Shopkeeper Mohamed Ali said he saw a man park a vehicle that exploded after he stepped away from it.

Militants based in the Sinai, who support the Islamic State group that controls parts of Iraq and Syria and have a presence in Egypt's neighbour Libya, have previously claimed responsibility for attacks on security forces.

Hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since the army toppled Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.