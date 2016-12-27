Black box of crashed Tu-154 found in Black Sea

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/Divers have found one of the black boxes of the crashed Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft in the Black Sea.

Report informs referring to the TASS, flight recorder and three bodies have been found at the military plane's crash site.

"During search operations, one of the black boxes was found under the aircraft's cabin. It will be taken out of the water soon".

The condition of the black box is yet unknown.

Two other two boxes were in the tail section of the aircraft. They have not been found yet.