Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of Representatives

Randy Fine, a member of the US House of Representatives (Republican, Florida) has introduced a bill providing for Washington's annexation of Greenland, he said on his website, Report informs.

"The Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act authorizes the President to take whatever steps necessary to annex or acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States. The legislation also requires the submission of a full report to Congress outlining the changes to federal law required to ultimately admit Greenland to become an official US state," he said.

Fine called the bill a "landmark legislation focused on securing America"s strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia."