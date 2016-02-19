Ban Ki-moon: Situation in Syria should be reviewed in International Criminal Court

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Situation in Syria and crimes committed in the country should be examined at the International Criminal Court.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said.

The head of the world organization presented the UN Security Council a first report on the implementation of resolution 2254 on the political solution to the crisis in Syria.

"I repeat the call for the Security Council to refer situation in Syria to the International Criminal Court.

Those who are guilty must answer for the horrendous crimes that continue to be committed", the document says.