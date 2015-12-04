Ban ki-moon: New round of Syria talks to be held in New York

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announces a new round of international talks on ending the war in Syria to be held in New York, just weeks before a ceasefire and peace negotiations are to be launched, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Ban does not announce a date for the meeting, but diplomats say it is likely to be held on December 18.

“Member-states are very closely coordinating to have the third Vienna process meeting here in New York,” Ban tells reporters. “I’m looking forward to that.”