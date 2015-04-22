Ban Ki-moon had telephone conversation with Ukrainian President

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke by telephone with the President of Ukraine Pyotr Poroshenko. Report informs, referring to the press service of the UN, during the meeting the sides discussed the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the humanitarian situation in the east of the country.The question of a UN peacekeeping operation also discussed.

"During the telephone conversation they discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and were united in the need for full implementation of "Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements", said a spokesman for the UN at a briefing in New York.

Ban Ki-moon stressed the urgent need for realization of the political elements of the Minsk agreements and improve the humanitarian situation.

Secretary-General stressed that he supports the Ukrainian people and showing solidarity with them in this difficult period in the history of Ukraine. He promised that the UN will continue its activities in the country.