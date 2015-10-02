Ban Ki-moon: Air strikes in Syria shouldn't result in civilian deaths

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon considered today the Middle East as region of the deadliest conflicts and worst humanitarian emergencies,.

Report informs referring to the UN news center, aAt the same time, he pointed Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen as center of international concerns and called on all UN Member States to contribute to the solution of the problems in those countries.

The UN leader spoke at the opening of a Security Council meeting, convened at the request of Russia to tackle the maintenance of international peace and the solution of conflicts in the Middle East.

The head of the UN warned that terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda increase the horror and complicate the search for solutions.

We require urgent measures to protect the civilian population from the increasing violations of human rights, he pointed out.

He stated that the Syrian crisis generated a danger after another, going from the use of chemical weapons, the emergence of ISIL and another extremist groups until 'the worst refugee crisis since the World War II'.

Ban Ki-moon urged to work in order to stop the flow of foreign terrorists and combat the evils associated with the illicit drug trafficking and cyber crime.

He announced the upcoming presentation of an Action Plan to fight global, regional, national and local terrorism.

Conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa affect the whole world, he concluded.