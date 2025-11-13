Azada Huseynova: Opening of Islamic Civilization Center is a grand event

The opening of the Islamic Civilization Center is a grand and significant event, Azada Huseynova, Director of the Icharishahar Museum Center in Azerbaijan, said during the plenary session of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia" in Tashkent, Report informs.

According to her, the center can compete with the recently opened Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. Huseynova also noted that the peoples of Central Asia and Azerbaijan share a common history and culture.

Speaking about museum cooperation, she highlighted Azerbaijan's keen interest in Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts in digitalizing and preserving cultural heritage. "I am pleased that within this project, Uzbek experts have identified in Azerbaijan many artifacts that are part of their heritage," she said, stressing the importance of joint study of shared history.

Gulbahor Yangibayeva, Director of the Historical and Regional Museum of Turkmenistan's Lebap province, emphasized that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are united by a common history and cultural ties. "Uzbekistan preserves many Turkmen cultural artifacts, and we would like to create a catalog of shared heritage - this would bring our peoples even closer," she noted.

Aibek Moldokmatov, a representative of Kyrgyzstan's National Historical Museum, added that the opening of the Islamic Civilization Center could further strengthen ties between the two countries, given their common regional history.