    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Axios: Heads of State Department, Pentagon, CIA to travel with Trump to Middle East

    • 13 October, 2025
    • 09:21
    Axios: Heads of State Department, Pentagon, CIA to travel with Trump to Middle East

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chiefs Pete Hegseth and John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine will accompany President Donald Trump on his trip to the Middle East, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Secretary of State Rubio, Secretary of War Hegseth, CIA director Ratcliffe and the chairman of the joint chief General Dan Caine will join President Trump's trip to the region aboard Air Force 1, per US official," he wrote.

    Dövlət Departamenti, Pentaqon və MKİ rəhbərləri Trampla Yaxın Şərqə gedəcəklər
    Axios: Главы Госдепа, Пентагона и ЦРУ поедут с Трампом на Ближний Восток

