Axios: Heads of State Department, Pentagon, CIA to travel with Trump to Middle East

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chiefs Pete Hegseth and John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine will accompany President Donald Trump on his trip to the Middle East, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.

