Axios: Heads of State Department, Pentagon, CIA to travel with Trump to Middle East
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 09:21
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chiefs Pete Hegseth and John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine will accompany President Donald Trump on his trip to the Middle East, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.
"Secretary of State Rubio, Secretary of War Hegseth, CIA director Ratcliffe and the chairman of the joint chief General Dan Caine will join President Trump's trip to the region aboard Air Force 1, per US official," he wrote.
Latest News
10:04
Dollar drops to euro and yen amid expectations of US–China decisionsFinance
10:01
Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visitDomestic policy
09:56
CBA currency exchange rates (13.10.2025)Finance
09:48
40 people killed in road accident in South AfricaOther countries
09:42
Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soonOther countries
09:37
Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonightFootball
09:30
Over 150 Palestinian prisoners to be deported to other countriesOther countries
09:25
Indonesia appoints new ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:24