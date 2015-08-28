 Top
    Close photo mode

    Officials: More than 70 bodies found in Austria lorry

    The local police chief said it appeared those in the vehicle had been dead for one and a half to two days

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian officials now say more than 70 bodies, thought to be migrants, were in an abandoned lorry found on a motorway, Report informs citing BBC.

    They originally estimated that between 20 to 50 people died in the vehicle, found near the Hungarian border.

    Police discovered the decomposing bodies on Thursday morning after being sent to investigate the dumped lorry on the A4 motorway heading towards Vienna.

    The local police chief said it appeared those in the vehicle had been dead for one and a half to two days.

    The victims were probably already dead when the vehicle crossed into Austria from Hungary, authorities said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi