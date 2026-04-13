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    Australia appoints woman to lead its army for first time

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 09:05
    Australia appoints woman to lead its army for first time

    Australia on Monday said a woman would lead its army for the first time in history, as part of a reshuffle of ​the country's defence force leadership, Report informs via Reuters.

    Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, the current chief ‌of joint capabilities, will become chief of army in July, the government said in a statement. She will replace Lieutenant General Simon Stuart.

    Coyle's appointment comes as Australia's military seeks to ​boost the number of female officers in its ranks. It ​faces a wave of allegations of systematic sexual harassment and discrimination.

    "From ⁠July, we will have the first ever female chief of army ​in the Australian Army's 125-year history," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a ​statement.

    Defence Minister Richard Marles called Coyle's appointment a "deeply historic moment."

    "As Susan said to me, you cannot be what you cannot see," he said.

    "Susan's achievement will be deeply significant ​to women who are serving in the Australian Defence Force today and ​women who are thinking about serving in the Australian Defence Force in the future."

    Coyle, ‌55, ⁠enlisted in the military in 1987 and has held a number of senior command roles. She will be the first woman to lead any service branch of the military, Marles said.

    Women currently make up around 21% of ​the Australian Defence ​Force (ADF) and 18.5% ⁠of senior leadership roles. The ADF has set a target of 25% of overall participation for women by 2030.

    Last October, ​a class action lawsuit was filed against the ADF alleging ​it failed ⁠to protect thousands of female officers from systematic sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

    The government on Monday also appointed Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, the current chief ⁠of ​the navy, as the head of the ADF, succeeding ​Admiral David Johnston.

    The current deputy chief of navy, Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley, will replace Hammond as ​head of the branch.

    Australian Army Anthony Albanese Richard Marles
    Avstraliyada ilk dəfə qadın ordu komandanı təyin edilib
    Австралия впервые назначила женщину командующей армией

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