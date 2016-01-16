20 dead in terrorist attack on major hotel in Burkina Faso capital

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 20 people died and others were taken hostage when suspected terrorist gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso and al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) has claimed responsibility, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Security forces began an assault to reclaim the Splendid Hotel in the early hours of Saturday and entered its lobby, part of which was on fire, said a Reuters witness, who later saw them enter the hotels upper floors amid bursts of gunfire.

The hotel is frequented by Westerners, which may have made it a target for the militants.

All hostages including the labour minister were freed on Saturday while around 33 people have been taken to hospital with injuries, said Minister of Communications Remis Dandjinou. No one has said publicly how many people might be in the hotel.

The Friday evening attack was the first time militants have assaulted the capital of Burkina Faso and comes as a setback to efforts by African governments, France and the United States to prevent attacks that have destabilized the region.