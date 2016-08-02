 Top
    At least 12 dead and over 30 injured in Pakistan road accident

    Women and children among the victims

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 people were killed and over 30 others injured in a bus-trailer collision in Pakistan's south Jamshoro district on Tuesday morning, Report informs Xinhua agency said.

    There were women and children among victims. The wounded were taken to hospital, the condition of at least six of them rated as critical.

    It is reported that the driver of the bus, with more than fifty people moving to Karachi lost control and crashed into a truck. 

