At least 12 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 11 people died in a landslide in a remote jade mining region of northern Myanmar with many more feared missing, authorities said today, in the latest deadly incident to hit the shadowy industry, Report informs referring to the Xinhua.

“We have found 11 dead bodies so far. When the landslide happened, about 50 people were searching for jade,” Nilar Myint, a local official from Hpakant in Kachin state, told AFP, adding that the rescue operation was ongoing.