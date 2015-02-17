At least 10 killed in Afghan suicide attack

Baku.17 February. REPORT.AZ/ An official says a suicide attack on police station in Afghanistan has killed at least 10 officers, Report informs citing foreign media.

Din Mohammad Drwish, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Logar province, says the attack happened Tuesday.

He says the attack killed 10 police officers and wounded at least eight.

He said the attack happened in the capital of Logar province, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Kabul.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban and other militants increasingly are targeting Afghan security forces after U.S. and NATO troops ended their combat mission in the country.