Another missile strike on Kyiv kills 6
Other countries
- 25 November, 2025
- 12:45
Six people were killed and 13 injured as a result of another Russian missile strike on Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said, Report informs.
"Six people were killed and 13 injured, including one child. Eighteen people were rescued. SES units continue to eliminate the aftermath and provide assistance to the victims," the SES statement read.
It was noted that four dead bodies were found near a four-story warehouse in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and three more were injured. The fire has been extinguished.
In the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, dismantling of structures in residential high-rise buildings and a garage cooperative continues.
