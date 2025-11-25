Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Another missile strike on Kyiv kills 6

    Other countries
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 12:45
    Another missile strike on Kyiv kills 6

    Six people were killed and 13 injured as a result of another Russian missile strike on Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said, Report informs.

    "Six people were killed and 13 injured, including one child. Eighteen people were rescued. SES units continue to eliminate the aftermath and provide assistance to the victims," ​​the SES statement read.

    It was noted that four dead bodies were found near a four-story warehouse in the Sviatoshynskyi district, and three more were injured. The fire has been extinguished.

    In the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, dismantling of structures in residential high-rise buildings and a garage cooperative continues.

    Russia Ukraine missile strike
    Kiyevə növbəti raket zərbəsi 6 nəfərin ölümünə səbəb olub
    Очередной ракетный удар по Киеву привел к гибели 6 человек

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed