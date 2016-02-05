Angela Merkel will travel to Turkey

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The German government said on Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Ankara on Monday to meet with Turkey's Prime Minister as she tries to reduce the migrant influx to Europe, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

This will be the second time Merkel visits Turkey in recent months. The German chancellor visited Turkey on Oct. 18 for talks with Turkish leaders again on the refugee crisis.

On January 22, Merkel met with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu in Berlin for intergovernmental talks.