AFP: Putin–Witkoff meeting set for December 2
Other countries
- 01 December, 2025
- 09:02
A meeting between US President Joe Biden"s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take place in Moscow on December 2, Report informs via AFP.
According to those sources, Witkoff will travel to Moscow on December 1.
The news comes after talks between US and Ukrainian officials were held in Miami on November 30.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the discussions with Ukrainian officials as productive. He also stated that Witkoff would travel to Moscow because Russia "must be part of the equation" in efforts to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
