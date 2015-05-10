Afghanistan: more than 100 militants liquidated

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Security forces eliminated 128 extremists as a result of large-scale anti-terrorist operation in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan.

As Report informs referring to Russian TASS, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, General Zahir Azimi said.

According to him, another 80 radicals were injured.

Security forces freed 13 militants from the settlements in the region, were destroyed several large caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Losses totaled six Afghan soldiers killed, Z.Azimi added.