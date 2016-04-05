Afghan's Parwan province blast : 6 killed

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ A suicide blast rocked Parwan in northern Afghanistan earlier today leaving nearly 6 dead, 20 injured, local officials said, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

The incident took place in Seya Gerd district but the target of the attack has not been ascertained so far.

Seya Gerd district administrative chief confirmed that the incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to a school.

According to the provincial public health officials, at least six dead bodies were taken to the hospital from the incident site.

Over twenty others have also been reportedly wounded in the incident although the casualties toll could rise.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.