About 80% of French people are dissatisfied with Hollande

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande's rating fell to a record level.

Report informs referring to Interfax news agency. As a result of a recent survey conducted by the order of "Le Figaro" publication, it was revealed that 79% of the French are dissatisfied with an activity of the head of state. Only 20% of respondents praised the work of the President. The rest found it difficult to answer.

If presidential elections were held next Sunday in France, Francois Hollande could not pass to the second round. The politicians with the highest reputation (28 %) are a former President Nicolas Sarkozy and the leader of the radical right-wing Ms. Le Marin Pen (26 %). Hollande could gain only 16% of the vote.