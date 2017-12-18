About 6,000 people protest against Austria's new government

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen today swore in a new coalition government of the republic, consisting of conservatives and rightists.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Former FM Sebastian Kurz became Chancellor of Austria.

City police reported that about 6,000 people protest against Austrian new government in Vienna streets.

"At present, from five to six thousand demonstrators are in Heldenplatz", police tweets.

It was noted that the police are attracting additional forces to ensure law and order.

Notably, last week the Austrian People's Party headed by Sebastian Kurz and Austrian Freedom Party with the leader Heinz-Christian Strache brought negotiations to a conclusion on the formation of the government and presented the candidates to the public for ministerial posts.