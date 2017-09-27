About 30,000 people evacuated in Vinnytsia due to fire in warehouse - VIDEO

© РИА Новости

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ 28.300 people have been evacuated in Kalinovsk district of Vinnytsia region, Ukraine. Two women were injured because of the fire at ammunition depot, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

“The injured in moderate condition was delivered to Vinnytsia central district hospital”, stated the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

The SESU units extinguished the fire in four residential buildings, broke out by falling of ammunitions. Authorities closed the air space within the radius of 50 kilometers from the fire zone.

691 people and 149 units of fire engines are involved in elimination of consequences of emergency situation.

On September 26, the SESU units have got an information about the explosion of ammunitions at depot of defense ministry near Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. 188 thousand tons of ammunitions stored in arsenal spanning approx. 60 hectare area. According to information of Ukrainian General Staff fire spread around 10% of the warehouses in total.