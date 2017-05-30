 Top
    A Syrian detained in Germany on suspicion of preparing terrorist act

    According to investigation, young man was preparing a self-explosion

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The German police arrested a 17-year-old Syrian on suspicion of preparing an explosion in Berlin. Report informs referring to Reuters, interior minister of the Land of Brandenburg Karl-Heinz Schroeter said.

    He was detained in the Ukkermark region, north-east of Berlin.

    About when and exactly how the young man allegedly planned to carry out the attack, is not reported. His name is also unknown.

    Notably, several attacks on people occurred in Germany last year.

