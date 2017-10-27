 Top
    A car designed to travel at 1600 kph tested in England - VIDEO

    Bloodhound Supersonic Car reached speeds of 320kph during the test

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bloodhound Supersonic Car faster than sound has been tested at Cornwall airport in Newquay town of England yesterday.

    Report informs, more than 3000 people watched the testing process.

    Bloodhound SSC bolide car that looks like rocket reached 320kph in under eight seconds. 

    The car has engine of Eurofighter Typhoon generating 135,000 thrust hp. In several years it is expected the speed of the car will reach 1600 kph which is 3 fold faster than sound.

