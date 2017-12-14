9,000 Rohingya Muslims killed in Myanmar in a month

© РИА Новости / Шахневаз Хан

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 9,000 Rohingya Muslims died in Myanma between 25 August and 24 September 2017, about 6,700 of them were killed. Report informs it is said on the website of the international organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF). About 730 children below the age of five years were among killed Rohingya people. MSF also stated that more than 626,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

“We met and spoke with survivors of violence in Myanmar, who are now sheltering in overcrowded and unsanitary camps in Bangladesh. What we uncovered was staggering, both in terms of the numbers of people who reported death of family member as a result of violence, and the horrific ways in which they said they were killed or severely injured,” said Sidney Wong, MSF Medical Director.