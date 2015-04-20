80% of Houthis' Weapon Storage Facilities Destroyed

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ An international Saudi-led coalition started carrying out airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen on March 25, 2015 in response to a request for military assistance from Hadi, who was forced to resign in January, when Houthis took control of Yemen's capital Sanaa.

"Since the beginning of the military operation, 80 percent of the weapon storage facilities that were captured Houthis have been destroyed," Saudi Brigadier General Ahmed Asiri told the Al Arabiya television channel.

Report informs referring the information given by theSputnik News, according to the United Nations, the security situation in the country continues to deteriorate, as 18 out of 22 governorates are affected by the coalition's airstrikes.

Tensions have been on the rise in Yemen in recent months with the advance of the Houthis, a Shia insurgent group also known as Ansar Allah.

The Houthi rebels, who kicked out the American and Saudi-backed puppet-regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi earlier this year, have steadily increased their military control over the country since the US-Saudi foreign coalition began bombing Yemen on March 26.