7 people detained for preparation of terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained 7 people originally from Central Asia for the preparation of terrorist attacks in Saint Petersburg, as well as at the railway station.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russia's FSB reported.

The names of the detainess are not made public in the interests of the investigation. The investigative-operational activities are underway.

Notably, on April 3, a suicide bomber carried out a terrorist attack at Saint Petersburg metro between the "Sennaya Ploshad" and "Texnologicheskiy institut-2" stations. Sixteen people, including terrorist Akbarzhon Jalilov himself, were killed. Within the framework of the investigation of this terror attack, ten people have been arrested.